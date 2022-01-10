‘Beers-for-Betty’: Wisconsin brewpub honors Betty White, raises over $1,500 for local animal shelters

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – Best way to honor Betty White and her love for helping animals? Well a Wisconsin brewpub is using beer as a way to get people to help donate money to local animal shelters.

Commerce Street Brewery posted on Facebook asking anyone who wanted to buy Betty White a beer could do so and they would donate in dollars to a local animal charity.

Four days after making their original post, they said they collected 336 Beers-for-Betty (which amounted to $1,680) which will be donated to local animal shelters.

They are still accepting donations/Beers-for-Betty through the end of Jan. Donations can be done online, for those who cannot visit them in person.

White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Commerce Street Brewery’s website also says they are a hotel featuring five ‘luxurious’ guest rooms. The building is an 1800s-era registered landmark. Commerce Street Brewery is located in Mineral Point, which is about two hours southwest of Fond du Lac.

There is also a social media trend is circulating honoring White’s passion for helping animals. The #BettyWhiteChallenge asks people to donate five dollars to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name on Jan. 17, the day White would have turned 100.

The Wisconsin Humane Society says they already have seen a few donations come in.

“We have already seen a few come in specifically in memory of Betty White, so they’re already starting to roll in,” said Shaina Allen, Digital Marketing Coordinator with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

