ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new place to take out your fury in northeast Wisconsin. and They’re known as “rage rooms,” a place where anger is welcomed.

While rage rooms themselves are not new, they are new to Ashwaubenon and the Greater Green Bay area.

Owner Cameron Cunningham loves other people’s trash, and The Asylum Rage Room was his brainchild.

“Releasing some tension and getting some aggression out or just having a good time,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The new location is an arm’s throw away from Lambeau Field.

“Being this close to the stadium, there’s no limit to what we could do here. You know, we could bring in a car, we can have Packer parties, we can open up the garage doors,” said Cunningham.

The goal here is to smash anything in your path. It’s therapeutic and a lot harder than it looks.

“I’ve seen adults to children just have that moment where they’re like, this is something I cannot do. I was never supposed to do,” joked Cunningham.

It’s not all about destroying other people’s stuff, however.

“We even have a Bring Your Own items rate,” said Cunningham. “That way, if there’s something, if maybe you had a garage sale yourself, stuff didn’t sell, and you just want to break it, and you don’t want to clean it up, bring it over here.”

Proof that one man’s trash is indeed another man’s treasure.

The rage room has teamed up with St. Vincent DePaul’s for items it cannot sell for whatever reason.

Cunningham said he is always looking for donations. The only thing he cannot take is older tube TVs because of what’s inside them. Otherwise, most items are fair game.

The Asylum Rage Room is expected to be open to the public the week of Feb. 13, 2023.

MORE INFORMATION

Asylum Rage Room

790 Borvan Avenue in Ashwaubenon

920-265-0061

Hours vary

Prices range from $15 to $40

Follow Asylum Rage Room on Facebook here.