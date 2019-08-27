Beja Shriners annual car show helps support Children’s Hospital

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — All sorts of cars varying in color and years were on display on the Brown County Fairgrounds Sunday.

The Beja Shriners hosted their annual car show on August 25.

The proceeds help the group continue supporting 22 Children’s Hospitals across the nation.

Events like the car show allow the Shriners to provide services to families at no cost to them.

“We specialize in childcare, specifically burn victims, children that need prosthetics, children that have back issues, cleft lip and palate. Things like that,” says Mike Belanger, Potentate.

The Child’s Choice Trophy was the car shows biggest trophy of the day – which was voted on by the kids.