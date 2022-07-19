WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Beja Shriners, a fraternal organization dedicated to helping children, hosted its 20th annual John Ottum Memorial Golf Outing that supports Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The event took place at Royal St. Patrick’s Golf Course in the Village of Wrightstown and was $125 per player and that included green fees, a golf cart, a photo, two drink tickets, lunch, awards, and dinner to round out the schedule of events.

Organizers say the proceeds from the event will benefit the Beja Hospital Transportation Fund. The fund covers expenses for transporting patients to Shriners Hospitals for Children.







2022 Beja Shriners Charity Golf Outing

“A golf outing is something that everybody loves to do,” said Gary Fehl, PR Director at Beja Shriners. “It’s a fun outing, a fun time to be out with your friends, and have a good time.”

Fehl also explains to Local 5 News that there is always room for more golfers and if you missed the outing this year, you can always join next year.

The Beja Shriners Charity Golf Outing is the third week of July of every year.