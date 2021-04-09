Beja Shriners in Green Bay breaks ground, celebrating addition to Shrine Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Beja Shriners broke ground Friday morning in celebration of a significant addition to the Shrine Center in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, the addition to the existing Shrine building will house the Northeast Wisconsin Masonic Center and the Masonic Library and Museum. It will be the new home of four Masonic Lodges and eight other Masonic organizations.

The organizations moving in when the new building is complete include Roosevelt, Washington, Des Peres and Northeast Wisconsin Daylite Masonic Lodges, the Scottish Rite Valley of Green Bay, York Rite Bodies, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, Job`s Daughters, the DeMolay Chapter, and the Masonic Library and Museum.

The organization says all of them are arranged to share the facilities of the existing Shrine Center.

“I welcome this fresh shuffling together of Masonry in Northeast Wisconsin. These lodges working together form a powerful beacon of light to our members everywhere,” says Kenneth Gorgen, Grand Master of Masons in Wisconsin.

The lodges and other Masonic organizations previously owned the nearby Northeast Wisconsin Masonic Center on Taylor Street. Organizers say that building was sold to the Cup-O-Joy Live Music Venue leaving the Masonic bodies without a home. Quick to help, the fraternal organization says they were invited to temporary quarters in the Beja Shrine Center.

“With the new building at Beja, those temporary quarters will become permanent,” according to Mark Rothe, President of Masonic Center Building Board. “We are very happy to have this new space for our activities.”