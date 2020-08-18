Belgian Heritage Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Brussels, Wis. (WFRV) The Belgian Heritage Center celebrated its 10th anniversary. Although things looked a bit different this year, the tradition remained the same.

Barb Englebert Chisholm, a historian at the Belgian Heritage Center says, “I’m a fifth-generation Belgian and the kermis always meant a lot to all of us in the area. It means community getting together and celebrates common bondage.”

That common bond is honored with a kermis.

Joe Alexander, Belgian Heritage Center President says, “Our annual festival its called a ‘kermis’ and of course the kermis is the celebration of a harvest.”

Those that came out say, continuing with tradition is important despite having to scale the kermis back to a drive-through event.

Alexander says, “It means so much to us. It means a lot cause our events have kind of been

Cut down so it means a lot. We got so much support from our community and our volunteers here that are working. It’s different but people know what they’re supporting and they’re so happy to support the heritage center.”

Although the kermis was scaled back, the community, the food and the heritage were in still in abundance.

Barb -22:15:55:07- we would try our darndest to still maintain the safety standards set

Up by the cdc and still be able to give some of this community spirit back

And a big part of that is the traditional food…

Barb says, “we love to keep the traditions going, hopefully the next generation will do the same.”

All proceeds from Sunday’s kermis will support the Belgian Heritage Center.