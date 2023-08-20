DOOR COUNTY, Wis (WFRV) – The Belgian Heritage Center hosted its annual Belgian Kermis.

The center hosted its first Kermiss in 2010. Ghiloe Fierens traveled nearly five thousand miles to attend the event.

“I am coming from Belgium, but Belgium in Europe, not Wisconsin, we also do a Kermiss and we try to meet more people and, in the future, we hope to be a contact point for all the Belgium people of origin coming to visit us that’s why I’m here,” explained Fierens.



Chairman Joe Alexander says the Kermis is the Belgian Heritage Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.



“All the proceeds go to help the Belgian Heritage Center updating stuff, upkeep, renovations, things that need to be done,” stated Alexander.



As she travels back to Belgium Fierens hopes to inspire younger generations to learn more about Kermis.

“It’s important to show to the youth in Belgium that the migration it is something that exists already last two centuries ago and to talk about that problem of migration,” said Fierens.



The Belgian Heritage Center will host a hunter’s raffle in October.