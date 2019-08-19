Belgian Heritage Center holds kermiss, celebrates food, beer and friends

All things Belgian were celebrated by Door county locals Sunday.

The Belgian Heritage Center in Brussels held it’s annual Belgian kermiss.

A kermiss is a traditional harvest celebration that is open to the whole community with food, beer, music and camaraderie.

There was a variety of Belgian style food and craft items along with live music.

Organizers say Wisconsin has a rich Belgian history and some folks still speak the country’s language.

“This is the largest Belgian settlement in the United States this area kind of covers Door, Kewaunee and Brown county,” says Joe Alexander, co-chairman for the Belgian Heritage Center. “We have Walloon speakers, that’s a big thing for us too, there’s not a lot of Walloon speakers. Sometimes it’s referred to as Belgian, but it’s Walloon.”

All monies collected go to the Belgian Heritage Center and its ongoing projects.