Bellevue Fire-Rescue Department merges with GBMFD, deactivating Facebook page

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bellevue Fire-Rescue Department announced on Monday night that they will be merging with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) starting Jan. 1.

According to the Department, the decision to merge was to expand its services to the community.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and remind the public that we aren’t saying goodbye, but instead are growing and expanding our services,” writes the Bellevue Fire-Rescue Department.

Officials say the Bellevue Fire Station 1, located at 3100 Eaton Road, will soon be known as Green Bay Metro Fire Department Station 9 and fire personnel will continue to staff that station 24 hours of the day.

Crews add that the Bellevue Fire-Rescue Department Facebook page will be deactivated due to the coming merge and residents are encouraged to follow the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Facebook page for all safety tips, events, general information, and department updates.