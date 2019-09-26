Bellevue Fire & Rescue: Pay attention when cooking food, evacuate when alarms sound

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) — Bellevue Fire & Rescue are reminding the public to pay close attention when using cooking appliances and to evacuate the building if the fire alarms activate after an incident on Wednesday.

Around 4:42 p.m., crews were called to 1540 South Huron Road in Bellevue for a fire alarm activation and smoke filling the hallways.

Crews say the fire alarm system was active and residents were evacuating when they arrived.

Smoke was reportedly coming from a second-floor unit. Upon entry, crews encountered light smoke in the hallway.

Crews then gained access into the second-floor apartment and found heavy smoke conditions.

According to officials, the smoke was due to unattended cooking materials on the stovetop. A resident was found in the apartment. He was able to make it outside on his own, received treatment, and was released at the scene.

Crews assisted in ventilating the building.

All occupants were allowed back into their units, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.