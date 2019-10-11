Bellevue Fire & Rescue respond to electrical fire at Festival Foods

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) — Bellevue Fire & Rescue say they responded to an electrical fire at Festival Foods in Bellevue Friday morning.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to 2534 Steffens Court around 5:06 a.m. for a report of an electrical fire coming from an outlet near the deli.

Upon arrival, officials say the building was full of smoke with an electrical smell. The fire alarm was not active and no evacuations were taking place.

Bellevue Fire & Rescue say the fire originated in a 4-outlet electrical box which caused surrounding shelving to start on fire.

Officials say a delivery truck driver noticed the fire and alerted Festival Foods staff.

An employee then contained the fire with a portable fire extinguisher.

Electric fans and opened exit doors were used throughout the building to ventilate the smoke. Air monitoring was conducted throughout the building with normal levels found.

Crews want to remind everyone of the importance of having and using portable fire extinguishers.