Bellevue holding off on extending curfew through weekend

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Bellevue will hold off on extending its curfew through the weekend. Bellevue leaders say they’re hopeful that it will not be necessary, so residents’ movement is not restricted and area businesses may remain in-service.

Village leaders say they are prepared to extend the curfew if deemed necessary, adding that curfews are “tools law enforcement use to conserve law enforcement resources to deter and respond to
criminal behavior.”

“In recent days, criminal behavior such as vandalism to area businesses and violence has occurred in conjunction with, but not part of, peaceful demonstrations,” leaders said in a release.

Bellevue ordered the curfew effective Monday, June 1 in response to information that retailers in Bellevue were planned targets of these criminal activities.

Bellevue Administrator Diane Wessel stated “We are aware that there are planned peaceful demonstration events this weekend related to the murder of George Floyd. We are also aware that opportunist criminals have been using these peaceful demonstrations to diminish demonstrators’ message, incite further conflict, infringe on others’ rights, and do harm to business owners. We are hopeful that opportunist criminals will not parasitize these events but we are prepared to respond immediately if they do, or plan to.”

The City of Green Bay will have a curfew in place through June 8. The Village of Allouez’s curfew will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

