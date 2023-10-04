BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A spooktacular sight returned to 2390 East Ridge Terrace in Bellevue.

Dedicated homeowner Dalin Vallati has decked out his entire home in Halloween-themed lights.

What started out as something to keep the kids occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a tradition that people have come to expect.

He does the same thing at Christmastime.

So, Local 5 News just had to ask how long it takes to put it together.

“Pretty much all year round, never stops,” said Vallati. “We’re already planning stuff inside for Christmas. Come January we get busy ordering new stuff for next year.”

The show goes from dusk until 9 p.m.

They ask that you please dim your headlights and tune your radio to 88-7.

East Ridge Lights also has a Facebook page and a pet charity which is the “Happily Ever After” animal shelter.