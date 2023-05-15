BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in the Village of Bellevue are asking its residents in a particular area to boil water or drink bottled water due to an equipment malfunction.

According to a release, the Village of Bellevue experienced a loss of water pressure due to an equipment malfunction on Monday afternoon.

The loss of pressure was limited to west of Interstate 43 and south of Main Street, including Continental Drive.

When the water pressure drops below a certain point in the distribution system, the Department of Natural Resources requires a “boli/bottle water” notice to be issued.

Officials say that ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice.

Those who are boiling water should heat it to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled water or bottled water.

For additional information, you can contact the Brown County Public Health Office.