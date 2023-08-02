GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old man has been charged after allegedly shooting toward a group of people in a parking lot on Main Street in Green Bay back in June.

William Munson of Bellevue was officially charged by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for the incident on the 1100 block of Main Street, which injured one person.

Munson was arrested on Tuesday, August 1, after voluntarily turning himself in at the Green Bay Police Department regarding the incident from around midnight on Sunday, June 25.

A 22-year-old Sobieski woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries because of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, the incident started after a man got kicked out of the Crown & Common for not having a valid ID. As the bar’s bouncer removed him, Munson joined in and attempted to help remove the man.

The man allegedly punched Munson in the face as he was being removed. Munson was brought inside the bar to de-escalate and separate him from the other male. Munson allegedly told the bar’s owner something similar to: “I’ve got something for him.”

The complaint says that Munson left the bar and grabbed a handgun from his vehicle before firing several rounds into the group of people near the man that had punched him in the face.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Munson during the shooting, and multiple witnesses, including the bar’s owner, have come forward to say that Munson was the alleged shooter.

The 22-year-old Sobieski woman was shot in the calf and was treated on the scene by bystanders before being transported to a nearby hospital.

As a result, Munson is charged with the following:

First Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Up to 25 years in prison Up to $100,000 in fines

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Up to 12.5 years in prison Up to $25,000 in fines

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Up to ten years in prison Up to $25,000 in fines



The incident at Crown & Common made the bar update its hours to “remove itself from the conversation of nightlife.” The new hours are from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

Authorities in Brown County are continuing to investigate this incident, and anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-234183.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.