Bellevue trailer home destroyed after fire

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire that destroyed a trailer home on Saturday night is under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force.

The Bellevue Fire Department says around 9 p.m. they received a report of a fire in a trailer home located on 400 block Miron Court in the town of Bellevue.

After arrival, the GBMFD Battalion Chief reports having found a fully involved trailer fire, and two garages on both sides of the trailer also on fire.

Officials say the incident upgraded to a Box Alarm utilizing the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

The Bellevue Fire Department say they quickly attacked the fire and contained the fire damages to the structures that were originally involved.

There were no injuries or deaths reported during the incident.

According to authorities, one trailer home, two garages, and all contents were destroyed in the fire resulting in an estimated $100,000 loss.

Deputies say there was minor heat damage to two additional trailer homes on each side of the structure of origin.

Police report three people have been temporarily displaced after the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force.

