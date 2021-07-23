GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bellevue woman pulls gun on door-to-door salesman after she thought he stole her phone

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested in Bellevue after she allegedly pulled a gun on a door-to-door salesman who she thought stole her phone.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a door-to-door salesman was in the neighborhood when the woman suspected that he stole her phone and allegedly pulled a gun on him.

There were no shots fired and no one was injured. The incident happened at Essen Road and Emerald Drive in Bellevue.

The woman was later arrested according to authorities. There was no information on if she was charged.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

