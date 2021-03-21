Bellin College to host blood drive March 23

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bellin Student Nurses Association will be hosting a Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on March 23.

According to Bellin College, the blood drive will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Side YMCA located at 1740 S Huron Road in Bellevue.

Organizers say that if a resident has received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination or is planning to be vaccinated soon, they are safe to donate blood at any time.

If residents have received another COVID-19 vaccine including Astrazeneca, Johnson and Johnson, etc., there will most likely be a two to four week deferral period between the day they received the vaccine and the day they are again eligible to donate blood.

Bellin College says that the drive will be opened to students, staff, and community members. Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are encouraged.

To schedule an appointment, click here.