OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe.

According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair.

A leaky broken pipe was discovered on Sunday at the clinic and after working with local contractors, Bellin’s Facilities Maintenance team acted quickly to determine the extend of the damage and establish a recovery plan.

“Our teams stepped up quickly to mitigate further damage and create a game plan for both near-term patient appointments and our eventual clinic reopening,” said Julie Bieber, Vice President, Bellin Health Oconto Hospital. “We thank our patients for their patience and understanding as we work to navigate this unfortunate situation.”

Some repairs will continue once the clinic reopens, but disruption to patients and staff is expected to be minimal. Those with appointments are being rescheduled at nearby Bellin facilities until the clinic reopens.

Anyone with questions should call (920) 445-7373.