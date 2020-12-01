Bellin Health bringing back retirees and redeploying existing staff to fight Covid-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As the fight against COVID-19 goes on healthcare systems have had to adjust. And as Kris Schuller found out, at Bellin Health, that means bringing back retirees and redeploying existing staff.

After 44 years as a nurse for Bellin Health Joan Rotzenberg retired this past June. But when she received a text asking for help from her former employer in September, she knew what she had to do.

“The people I worked with, I knew they were struggling and I wanted to be part of helping them,” Rotzenberg said.

Rotzenberg is among nearly 20 people who’ve returned to Bellin to help this hospital in its time of need. Back on the Cardiac floor where she’s working part-time, but at a hectic pace, caring for non-COVID patients displaced by those admitted with coronavirus.

“You’re trying to take care of more patients and the patients we have aren’t necessarily the patients we’re used to taking care of,” Rotzenberg said.

At Bellin Hospital administrators say it is all hands-on deck. And that means hiring more staff and shifting resources to help co-exist with COVID.

“We are in a fight, we really are in a fight with this pandemic,” said Anne Hale, VP of Learning and Innovation at Bellin Health.

Hale says COVID demands new services, like testing sites, door monitoring and a new respiratory clinic. But at the same time Bellin continues offering its existing care and Hale says all programs need to be staffed.

“We’ve redeployed over 280 of our current staff to help in different areas of our organization,” Hale said.”We do whatever it takes and people are willing to stand up and raise their hand and say – hey where do you need me?”

People like Joan Rotzenberg.

“I’ll continue just as long as they need me to do it,” she said.

Who heard Bellin’s call and came out of retirement.

Hale says Bellin has also hired some traveling nurses to work in the intensive care unit.

