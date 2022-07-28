GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health, and the De Pere Police Department teamed up to promote bicycle safety during a Bike Rodeo event on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The event, held in the parking lot of Nitschke Field, featured free bike helmet fittings, a bike helmet giveaway, and a bike safety course that is designed to help children learn the rules of the road.

“Bellin Health is super excited to give away hundreds of bike helmets to kids that show up here for Green Bay Packers training camp,” said Melissa Quinn, Director of Brand Marketing and Communications for Bellin Health. “We encourage bike safety.”

Kids attending the event also enjoyed special activities such as balloon animals and glitter tattoos.

“We at Bellin Health want to make sure you live your healthiest life and part of that is when you’re enjoying yourself and you’re out riding your bike that your head is safe. You just never know when there’s going to be a dip in the road and we want you to be safe while having fun,” added Quinn.

Quinn went on to tell Local 5 News that on Saturday, July 30, Bellin Health will be back at Nitschke Field hosting its BellinHealth Village, a huge inflatable course where children can bounce around, five different booths with various games, and even a chance to win tickets to Family Night for the Packers.

“We’re giving out 250 four-packs so please come out and sign up for that. We’d love to give you a family four-pack to attend family night on August 5, where you can come and watch practice at Lambeau Field and stay for the fireworks,” explained Quinn.

For more information about the upcoming Bellin Health Event, you can click here.