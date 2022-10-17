GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One healthcare provider in northeast Wisconsin is easing its visitor restrictions.

Bellin Health announced that it is removing visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics. This reportedly is effective starting on October 17.

Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with infectious diseases will reportedly be at the discretion of the care team.

We know the past two-and-a-half years have been hard on our patients and families, with varying levels of visitor restrictions at times keeping family members from their loved ones. And while the pandemic is not over, at this time we feel it is safe and important to ease those restrictions while still protecting the health of our patients, visitors and staff. Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum

The following reminders were given:

Visitors are still required to wear a mask in all Bellin Health hospitals and clinics

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID in the last ten days should not visit

Any individual who is sick should not visit

No additional information was provided.