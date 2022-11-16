GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health is partnering with Sneakers4Funds to host the Bellin Run Shoe Drive from Tuesday, November 15, to Wednesday, November 16.

The groups are collecting gently worn, used, and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work.

Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.

“We have an opportunity for [runners] to, instead of putting [their shoes] in a landfill, donate them,” said Linda Maxwell, Assistant Race Director for the Bellin Run. “We then send those shoes to an organization that sends them off to developing countries.”

Maxwell continued on to tell Local 5 News that this is the first time Bellin Run is doing a shoe drive.

“We’re really trying to have this concerted effort right now to have this drive, and then we’re planning to do it every year,” said Maxwell.

Those interested in donating still have the opportunity to do so at the Bellin Health location just west of Lambeau Field at 1970 S. Ridge Road.

“It will just be a drive-thru,” explained Maxwell. “They can easily drop off however many pairs they have, but also keep us in mind for future donations.”

The drive-thru will be open at 5:00 p.m. this evening and will close at 7:00 p.m.