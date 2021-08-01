Bellin Health hosts ‘Bellin Blitz’, mental health awareness event for local families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The spotlight was on mental health at Lambeau Field on Saturday as Bellin Health hosted the Bellin Blitz in the stadium parking lot.

The event took place on Saturday morning and featured activities for the entire family as well as an opportunity for community members and kids to learn about mental health issues.

One of the activities included kids rolling dice and answering questions to get them to think about their own state of mind like ‘What makes you happy?’ Organizers say they hope the Bellin Blitz helped kickstart conversations about the mental well-being of local children and their families.

“I just think it’s something we don’t talk about enough because I think there is some sort of stigma associated with mental health and often times people are afraid to share their struggles with mental health and we really want to make it a priority because your mental health is just as important as your physical health,” shared Jennifer Hanes Registered Nurse at Bellin Health.