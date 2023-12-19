GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with Bellin Health say they are mailing letters to some of their patients to inform them that they could have been involved in what they are calling a recent “cybersecurity event.”

According to a release, on Friday, October 27, 2023, monitoring systems at Bellin Health identified unauthorized activity on a limited portion of the computer network.

Officials say that Bewllin’s information security team acted quickly to take steps to contain the unauthorized activity before beginning and completing an investigation.

Authorities say that while the incident did not impact any day-to-day operations at Bellin, the investigation did reveal that an unauthorized third party was able to access a specific electronic folder that stored copies of archived and scanned documents related to home care equipment purchases dated between 2006 and 2013.

The documents accessed are said to include information like patients’ names and possibly one or more of the following:

Address

Phone number

Date of birth

Certain health information related to home care equipment

A limited number of the accessed documents also included Social Security numbers since they were sometimes used at the time as Medicare ID numbers. Authorities did confirm that Bellin’s medical record system was not involved or accessed in this incident.

Officials at Bellin say they are beginning to mail letters this week out to individuals whose information may have been involved in the cybersecurity event and are also providing complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those who had their Social Security numbers involved.

Patients are being encouraged to review statements from their health insurer and healthcare providers to contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive. Anyone with questions can call Bellin’s dedicated call center at 1-888-988-0385 during normal business hours or find more information about the incident here.