Bellin Health launches service for those with long-lasting COVID symptoms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health will offer a new tool to help those who have long-lasting effects from COVID-19.

According to Bellin Health, Long COVID Care will be a service that is dedicated to caring for patients who are experiencing symptoms long after the infection has passed.

“While some patients recover from COVID-19 relatively quickly and completely, we know that up to 30 percent of patients continue to have symptoms for weeks after testing positive — even when tests no longer detect virus in their body,” says Bellin Health Primary Care physician Dr. James Jerzak.

Bellin Health says some of these symptoms may include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches

Joint pain

Difficulty sleeping

Headaches

Brain fog

Gastrointestinal issues

Dizziness

The Long COVID Care service will be rooted in a patient’s relationship with their Primary Care Provider, which will allow for personalized and ongoing care as long as it is required.