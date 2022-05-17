ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital is building a brand new pediatric and adolescent specialty care clinic in the Village of Ashwaubenon.

Announced on Tuesday, Bellin Health will be building the new facility near the corner of Wisconsin 172 and Ashland Avenue. The new building will house the future Bellin Health Adolescent Team, the first in the area. The team will address the healthcare needs of teens and adolescents.

“We do see kids having to travel long distances with their families and that’s a hardship for them. For the families to have to take off of work and to have to drive to another city and find their way to the right location; We really think that we can improve care by providing it locally where it’s readily available to everyone in the population,” said Amy Dettman from Bellin Health.

Bellin Health renderings

The clinic will be operated through a new partnership between Bellin, Children’s Wisconsin, and ThedaCare to improve the well-being of children in northeast Wisconsin.

“We are excited to move forward with this milestone next step in our pediatric partnership, which is

allowing us to serve the children and families of our region with the very best in close-to-home care,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske. “This clinic is a very tangible part of our

commitment to transforming the health and well-being of children and adolescents in our region

through this joint endeavor.”

A complete list of services will be finalized closer to the facility’s expected opening date, around the first few months of 2024.