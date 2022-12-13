BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – A new state-of-the-art Bellin Health Clinic is coming to Brillion in early 2024 at the Brillion Works District on the city’s east side.

Located at 235 East Ryan Street, the clinic is expected to be around 16,000 square feet and hold 13 exam rooms with additional opportunities for expansion.

Officials say that community input was key to deciding the care offerings that will be available at the Brillion clinic.

“We’ve come a long way since we engaged the Brillion community in conversation,” said Jody Anderson, Population Health Team Lead for Bellin Business and Community Health. “The flexible design will allow us to be nimble and adaptable as the needs of the community change.”

Some of the services that will be offered at the new Brillion clinic include primary care, sports medicine and orthopedics, mental health, cardiology, and women’s and children’s services.

Bellin Health Clinic Brillion Renderings (Photo Credit: Erik Berger, Bellin Health)

Bellin is also using innovation and new technology to make the patient experience better, including check-in kiosks (with the option for in-person check-in if preferred).

This is a true celebration of community, of a brand-new clinic to better serve the people in this area, and of the tremendous partnership that has brought us together today,” said Chris Woleske, Executive Vice President of Bellin and Gundersen Health System and President of the Bellin Region, at a community presentation and groundbreaking in Brillion.

This Bellin Health Clinic has been an idea since 2016 when the Brillion Iron Works shut its doors. leaving 1,800 people without jobs and 144 acres abandoned.

“The Brillion Iron Works was started by my great-grandfather Henry Ariens, but he lost it in the Great Depression,” said Dan Ariens, Chairman, and CEO of AriensCo. “After it closed in 2016, my son Nicholas said, Dad, if we don’t do something, it will be an eye sore for 10, 20, 30 years. So, we decided to do something, and from day one, we wanted a Bellin clinic that was state-of-the-art and unique to match up with the needs of the community.”

For more information about Bellin Health, you can visit their website here.