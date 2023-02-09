MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Marinette County will have another walk-in orthopedic clinic to benefit from after Bellin Health announced its plans to open one on Monday, February 13, permanently.

According to a release, the Marinette Orthopedics Walk-in Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and will be staffed by a licensed athletic trainer who can quickly assess injuries and make recommendations ranging from rest and stretching to a complete rehabilitation program.

Officials say that the clinic also offers direct, fast-tracked access to Bellin’s second-to-none orthopedic surgeons after non-surgical alternatives have been exhausted. Individuals do not have to be Bellin patients to be seen at the clinic.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this service in our Northern Region, allowing patients and community members to get in, get evaluated, and get back to doing what they love more quickly,” said Phil Schaible, Bellin Health Director of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “We have a tremendously successful model on which to build, and we know this will make a difference for the individuals we serve.

Last summer, Bellin Health provided a walk-in clinic pilot in Marinette and was met with resounding success. Officials say that 133 patient consultations and a high level of patient and provider satisfaction prompted the permanent opening of the location.

Bellin Health Marinette is located at 2820 Roosevelt Road and can be reached by calling (715) 735-5225. For more information about Bellin’s Walk-in Orthopedic Clinic, you can visit their website here.