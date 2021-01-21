Bellin Health preaches patience, long wait times for those scheduling vaccine appointments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Longer-than-normal wait times welcome those trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, as Bellin Health urges for patience from the public.

With the Jan. 19 announcement that individuals age 65 and older can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Bellin Health quickly found out the demand was high. According to Bellin Health, there have been longer than usual wait times for scheduling, both online and by phone.

“We are really encouraged by the strong demand we’re seeing for vaccination appointments among those ages 65 and older. We want to provide as many vaccines to eligible groups as possible,” says Kathy Kerscher, Bellin Health Vice President of Primary Care.

Kerscher said this initial surge should even out over the next 24 to 48 hours, allowing for more people to get through.

Those now eligible to receive the vaccine, in accordance with State of Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, include:

Individuals age 65 and older

Healthcare workers

First responders

Police and fire personnel

Vaccinations for these specific groups only can be scheduled by calling the Bellin Health COVID-19 hotline at (920) 445-7313 or visiting their website. Individuals do not need to be Bellin patients to schedule vaccinations.

According to a release, Bellin Health will administer vaccinations at the following locations: