Bellin Health, ThedaCare partnership targets heart care

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Another partnership between Bellin Health and ThedaCare has been announced and this time, they are targeting heart health.

The pair are focusing on creating the largest, most comprehensive heart care team in the region.

It will include nearly 50 cardiology providers covering nine hospitals and almost 20 outreach centers in 17 counties in Wisconsin and Michigan.

“Given that heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for men and women today, our communities deserve the most extensive team of cardiology physicians, surgeons, advanced practice clinicians, and other professionals,” says Imran Andrabi, MD, President and CEO of ThedaCare.

“This partnership is an evolution of the long-standing relationship between our two organizations, and complements our shared vision of providing high-quality care for our patients,” says Chris Woleske President & CEO Bellin Health. “Bellin and ThedaCare have a long history of serving the people of this region and it’s important for us to shape and lead heart care to provide the right care at the right time in the right place, now and in the future.”

In 2008, the organizations teamed up to form an accountable care organization, known as Bellin-ThedaCare Healthcare Partners.

In 2017, a new partnership between Bellin, ThedaCare, and HealthPartners formed to create Robin by HealthPartners, which is used to self-insure employees and their families. Robin also provides coverage to employers, Medicare options, and insurance plans.

Combining to form a larger group of heart care providers allows the pair to become more specialized and bring new procedures to patients, including MitraClip and Watchman.

Local 5’s Paul Evansen will have more on the partnership on Local 5 News at 6.