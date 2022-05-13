DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health will open the first clinic in northeastern Wisconsin offering a tailored approach to addressing the multifaceted healthcare needs of teens and adolescents.

Bellin Health announced that on June 1, they will welcome local youths into their adolescent clinic which will offer teens a safe space to share their healthcare needs, concerns, and questions.

“We know adolescents have different healthcare needs than our younger pediatric patients, and it is important to address those needs in a safe, empowering environment,” said Bellin Health Pediatrician Dr. Sherri Hoyman. “This clinic will allow us to better connect with our adolescent patients in a space that allows them to speak frankly and work with us to proactively address key facets of their overall health.”

The clinic will be located within the existing Bellin Health De Pere East clinic and will be staffed two half-days per week.

However, Dr. Hoyman shared that the Adolescent Team is poised for growth in future years.

Bellin Health recently earned Adolescent Centered Environment Gold Certification at its East De Pere, Marinette, and Iron Mountain clinics.

Patients may be referred to the Bellin Health Adolescent Team through their existing Bellin Health provider or via their MyBellinHealth account, or by contacting the clinic directly at (920) 338-6830.