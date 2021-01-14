Bellin Health to open COVID-19 vaccination site

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon will have a new location to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as Bellin Health is set to open a vaccination site.

Bellin Health will open a COVID-19 vaccination site on Jan. 18 at the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic.

Currently, only individuals in Phase 1A are able to get the vaccine. Phase 1B is next and that includes essential workers and individuals aged 70-plus. Find out more about the Wisconsin Department of Health and Services prioritization here.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our area is exciting news for our community, and we want to make it as easy as possible for eligible individuals to be vaccinated as rollout proceeds. This new site offers a convenient location and ease of parking and building access, making the vaccination process as simple as possible for those we serve,” says Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske.

According to a release, individuals do not need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at the Ashwaubenon site. Vaccine scheduling will be available on their website.

Only individuals who qualify for the current phase of vaccination will be able to schedule vaccines.