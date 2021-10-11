Bellin Health wants to “Boo the Flu” with drive-thru clinic in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- In efforts to help community members better protect themselves and the people around them, Bellin Health is taking steps to “Boo the flu.”

The Health Organization shared word of the spooky season-themed event on Monday, October 11.

The “Boo the Flu” events kick off on Saturday, October 16, with an influenza vaccine clinic. The clinic will be set up at Bellin College, on Eaton Road in Green Bay.

Officials explain that appointments for the clinic are required, they can be scheduled through your own “MyBellinHealth” account, or by calling (920) 445-7373. You do not need to be a Bellin patient to sign up for the clinic.

According to the release, this will be one of many events going on throughout Northeast Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan throughout the months of October and November. “Boo the Flu” events will have both costumed characters in attendance and plenty of treats in order to transform protecting yourself, into a seasonal-family outing.

Organizers want the public to know a few additional details for the clinic and when deciding on attending the event. Attendees are suggested to wear a short-sleeved shirt, or shirt with sleeves pulled up to one’s shoulder. Kids younger than 8-years-old, or those who do not do well with getting shots, should not receive their vaccinations at drive-thru events.

If interested in learning more about the best practices for fighting the flu, head over to Bellin Health’s “Flu Facts” website which also includes an entire list of flu shot clinics.