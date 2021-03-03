Bellin Hospital makes World’s Best Hospitals 2021 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Hospital made Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021.

Bellin also received specific recognition in the area of Infection Prevention.

“We are proud to be a part of this global list, especially at a time when healthcare is very much at the forefront of our daily lives. Throughout these challenging times, what drives us as an organization has not changed — we remain steadfastly committed to quality, a positive patient experience and affordability for all those we serve,” says Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske.

According to officials there was three data sources used for the evaluation:

  • Hospital recommendations from peers: an international online survey that included more than 74,000 doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals.
  • Patient experience: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals.
  • Medical KPIs: patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

The 2021 list recognizes the best medical institutions across 25 countries.

To view the full 2021 award list click here.

