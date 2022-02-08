GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bellin Hospital has opened a new first-in-the-state Integrated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

It is known as a “couplet care” suite, which allows mom and baby to be cared for together. Traditional NICUs have a baby transferred to a separate nursery that has other patients.

Bellin’s new NICU has 14 private suites, which officially opened in January.

Bellin Hospital opens a first-in-the-state integrated NICU. (Bellin HANDOUT)

“The unit is also designed to provide an environment that is proven to promote optimal brain development and healing,” a news release said.

