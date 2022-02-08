GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bellin Hospital has opened a new first-in-the-state Integrated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
It is known as a “couplet care” suite, which allows mom and baby to be cared for together. Traditional NICUs have a baby transferred to a separate nursery that has other patients.
Bellin’s new NICU has 14 private suites, which officially opened in January.
“The unit is also designed to provide an environment that is proven to promote optimal brain development and healing,” a news release said.
