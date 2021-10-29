Bellin plans surgery center at old Menard’s site in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Big changes are planned for an eyesore that sits along Interstate 41 in Ashwaubenon.

“We have a number of substation projects that are either underway or that will be shortly underway,” said Village Manager Joel Gregozeski.

One of those is a five-story, 262,000 square-foot surgery center off Waube Lane. Gregozeski says it’s been a long time coming.

Artist renderings of a proposed surgery center in Ashwaubenon by Bellin Health. (Village of Ashwaubenon)

“The site itself has been pretty well underutilized since the store left, which is probably getting close to a decade now,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “We’re really excited about getting a higher, better use than a vacant parcel in a pretty predominant location in our community.”

While Bellin is remaining tight-lipped about their proposal, they did release a statement to Local 5.

“Bellin Health is in the process of finalizing key details of the proposal for an Ambulatory Surgery Center in Ashwaubenon, as outlined by the Ashwaubenon Site Plan Review Committee meeting agenda for November 2, 2021. We are not able to comment further at this time, but we look forward to sharing information with the press and public very soon.” Bellin Health statement

“Certainly it’s going to bring a wealth of opportunities for jobs and economic development for that particular area, but also help diversify our economy as well,” said Gregozeski added.

In all, everything on the 14 acres, including a former BP station, Microtel, and imaging shop, will be torn down to make room for the project.

Bellin Health is planning to build an ambulatory surgery center at the old site of the Menard’s in Ashwaubenon. (WFRV)







“Just cleaning up that area and making it a little more aesthetically pleasing is beneficial as well,” said Gregozeski.

Bellin is set to make their proposal to a village committee on Nov. 2. Local 5 will keep you updated.