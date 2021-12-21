Bellin Run opens online registration, in-person race possible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After hosting 2021’s event virtually, Bellin Run organizers are asking for the public’s help in preventing COVID so 2022’s event can be in-person.

Bellin Run organizers are asking the public’s help in order to have an in-person run. Online registration is now open for the 46th Bellin Run.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hosting an in-person event reportedly depends on ‘reducing the burden’ on local hospitals.

“This event takes months of planning, and we will not be able to devote the staff time we need to make it happen unless the coronavirus picture improves. We implore our participants and community to get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up and take other steps to stop the spread — not just for the sake of our event, but because it could literally save your life,” said executive race director Randy Van Straten.

Officials say that part of the reasoning for opening registration during the holidays is so participants can commit to training as part of their fitness goals for the new year.

To register for the event, visit the Bellin Run’s website. Those who register early for the Bellin Run 10K event will pay $25.

In 2021, the virtual-held Bellin Run recorded over 5,100 participants.