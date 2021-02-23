GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bellin Run registration to open on March 1

Your Health with Bellin: Get Moving at the Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those who want to participate in the virtual 2021 Bellin Run will be able to sign up starting on Monday, March 1.

The Bellin Run announced that this year’s event on June 12, will open its registration starting on Monday, March 1.

According to officials, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to make the event virtual.

“We know there is cause for optimism as COVID-19 numbers have decreased from their local peak and vaccine rollout continues. But with upwards of 10,000 participants in a given year, we simply can’t present a safe in-person event with things as they are now — nor three months from now, even under the most optimistic of scenarios,” says executive race director Randy Van Straten.

Bellin Run organizers are offering a special discount throughout the month of March, with registration only costing $20. After March, the prices will increase to $25.

To sign up visit their website, and all registrants will receive an official Bellin Run t-shirt as well as a special 45th-anniversary finisher medal.

According to a release, the 2020 Bellin run had nearly 4,000 people complete the event, which was a virtual event that included participants from all over the U.S. and as far away as Australia, Singapore and Europe.

