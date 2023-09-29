GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dancing for a cause is the purpose of the Dreamscapes dance show playing Friday and Saturday night at the Tarlton Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

“It’s fusion belly dancing,” show writer Stephany Israeli explained to Local 5’s Bryce Oselen. “That means there are other dance forms woven into it. There’s ballet dance in the show, modern dance, and there are even some elements of hip hop. Belly dancing can be many things!”

Israeli has danced for years and is using her talent to benefit those fighting Alzheimer’s, a degenerative and incurable brain disease.

Proceeds will benefit the Walk 2 End Alzheimer’s in Green Bay.

The dancers who are working with the Navah Mirage troupe to stage the show are very active volunteers in the cause and have taken part in the walk for the last three years.

“This cause is near and dear to my heart,” added Israeli. “Like so many people, I have family members, both of my grandfathers, who struggled fighting with Alzheimer’s toward the end of their lives. So, this certainly has touched my family I know it’s touched many other people’s families as well.”

Dreamscapes is at 7 p.m. on both Friday, September 29th, and Saturday, September 30th. Tickets are $20. Doors to the Tarlton Theatre open at 6 p.m.