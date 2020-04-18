Beloit College launches affordable program for Wisconsin college students

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin-based liberal arts college announced the launch of its Midwest Flagship Match tuition program on Friday.

Beloit College created this program for students and parents rethinking their college choices and perhaps wanting to stay closer to home due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, “Beloit has a history of responding to challenges in ways that are innovative and student-focused, and this is an excellent example of that,” said Eric Boynton, provost, and dean at Beloit College.

Beloit College says the Midwest Flagship Match tuition program guarantees that incoming students from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, will all pay the same or less in tuition as their home state’s flagship institution.

Leslie Davidson, vice president of enrollment at Beloit College says, “The launch of this program demonstrates our commitment to affordability and to ensuring students have the opportunity to be part of a small college experience characterized by exceptional mentorship and an unparalleled focus on student well-being.”

The small liberal arts college reinforces that all admitted students from the eligible states, including those who have already paid their enrollment deposits, will receive new financial aid packages after completing a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.

“We believe that a great education is an investment that keeps gaining value and delivering on its promise at every stage of your life,” says Davidson.

Beloit College has also announced it will be launching a flexible calendar for the 2020-21 academic year that will divide the semester into two halves called Mods. During each Mod students will take two courses instead of four courses over the entire semester.

Provost Boynton says, “The launch of our new flexible calendar is in response to the evolving social and environmental factors, allowing students and faculty to pursue opportunities in a range of settings—in person, in the field, and on digital platforms. As a result, students will receive a more energetic and focused college experience designed for the real world.”

For more information about Beloit College, the Midwest Flagship Match tuition program, or the flexible 2020-21 calendar visit www.beloit.edu.

