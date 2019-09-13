Beloit residents worry about homes along river’s edge

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) — While residents in Northeast Wisconsin continue to recover from heavy rains this week, some residents in Beloit are worrying about their homes along river edges.

A portion of the shore was washed away from the Rock River in Beloit, according to Local 5’s affiliate, WISC.

City crews are working to repair the side of the river all, but it’s been a race against the clock with more rain on the way.

“We noticed it when we got up and left, we noticed something was going on because the street was closed and they had barricades up,” Candy Young told WISC as she watched city crews try to save her home.

Young told reporters that when they looked down from the home, they noticed something no homeowner wants to see.

“When we looked down, we noticed it was a big hole.”

WISC reports the “big hole” was caused by the water moving vertically and horizontally.

Beloit city manager Lori Luther says, “We’re backfilling to the riverbed here, and working as quickly as we can to make repairs.”

“I have a feeling that it’s going to cave in more, it’s going to take our road and our power from us,” Young told WISC.

Crews in Beloit have also been working to reroute gas from the area that’s caving in.

WISC says residents in the area are not in immediate danger.