APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A well-known Holocaust survivor from Appleton has passed away.

90-year-old Henry Golde not only survived that fateful time but also wrote a book about his experiences entitled “Ragdolls”.

Golde spent many years speaking to local kids and other groups about the actions of the Nazis.

And just back in May, the Green Bay Glory surprised Golde for his 90th birthday, as soccer was his favorite sport.