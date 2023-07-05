APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular restaurant specializing in fine dining has announced its closing its doors in Appleton.

Houdini’s Escape Gastropub, located at 1216 South Oneida Street in Appleton, has made the difficult decision to close on July 16, 2023.

Officials took to Facebook to mention the closure, stating the business is continuing to feel the lasting impacts that COVID-19 had on the restaurant industry.

The restaurant was best known for its 160 local, craft, and microbeers, along with its chef-inspired daily food features. In addition, the business featured entertainment options from live bands to an outdoor patio.

Restaurant officials say that customers that have gift cards can use them prior to closing on July 16. Houdini’s will also be running 50% off top-shelf alcohol while supplies last.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support throughout the years,” said Houdini’s Escape Gastropub on Facebook. “We have had the pleasure of serving the Fox Valley Area for the past ten years.”

With Houdini’s Escape Gastropub’s closure, officials say that Taste of Thai, a popular Thai cuisine restaurant specializing in Southeast Asian spices and seasonings, will move into the building.

Taste of Thai had previously closed at the end of May due to not being able to find a new location, but now it’ll potentially have its forever home at 1216 South Oneida Street.

There is no official word when Taste of Thai will open.