NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – What started off as a rambunctious idea between friends ended up being a community hit, but in a turn of events, a beloved brewery in Neenah has announced its intentions to cease operations at the end of 2023.

Barrel 41 Brewing Co. said on its Facebook page that it will cease serving the local craft beer community in Neenah and the surrounding areas at the end of the year after five years in business.

“With the conclusion of our lease, we were tasked with the difficult decision of what to do next,” said a spokesperson for Barrel 41. “We’ll treasure this chapter and the connections that we made, but have decided to check out what else the future holds for us.”

Barrel 41 started as a wild idea between Nathan Sharpless and Lance Goodman, with a dream of opening a brewery in their hometown Neenah. In 2018, families, friends, and others gathered to help make the dream a reality.

“What happened in the years between then and now is something we will hold onto forever,” added the spokesperson.

In the coming weeks, Barrel 41 employees say that the business will be listing a lot of the assets they own for sale. Anyone interested in the market for brewing and/or bar equipment should contact the owners.

“In celebration of Barrel 41, we will happily be pouring ber until the door is closed, so please come and say hello, hang out, bask in the comfort of our glorious wood-wall, and use those gift cards you might have floating about,” concluded Barrel 41’s spokesperson on Facebook.

Barrel 41’s last day of business will be on December 31, 2023.