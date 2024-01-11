GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Legend Larry’s, a well-known and beloved sports bar famous for their signature wings, is mourning the loss of its owner.

Officials made the announcement on Legend Larry’s Facebook page, stating the entire staff is mourning the loss of Michael Willis.

“Mike has been a cornerstone of the Legend Larry’s family for many years,” said restaurant officials. “He was one of the earliest to truly buy into what Legend Larry’s stands for and has been an instrumental part of our growth to succeed.”

The sports bar has won national awards for its sauces and even sells the sauces in retail stores.

To say he will be missed is an understatement,” added restaurant officials. “Mike’s passion, dedication, humor, and creativity have touched all of us in the Legend Larry’s family. Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Willis’ family is preparing an obituary and details for a memorial, which Legend Larry’s staff says they’ll share once available.

Rest in peace, Michael. Your legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing you. You will be truly missed,” concluded Legend Larry’s staff on its Facebook page.

Legend Larry’s has four locations in Green Bay, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Sheboygan Falls.