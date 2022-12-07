MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again.

Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill.

Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a staple of his childhood and his family’s lives.

With both Bergner and Hamilton having more than a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, they were thrilled to have a business of their own.

Even though the establishment of 64 years is under new ownership, Bergner and Hamilton have no plans to change the menu or make any renovations.

Bergner says, “We’re going to keep it the same. It’s been a staple since the 50,s and we don’t want to change that.”

The only difference is the restaurant will now also be accepting credit, and debit cards as a form of payment, rather than just cash like it originally did.

Both owners are looking forward to continuing the restaurant’s legacy.

“That’s one of the most special things there is about this place. We ran into someone randomly when we were up in Door County and mentioned Mihm’s, and she goes, ‘Oh my gosh, my grandparents had their first date there.’ We just hear all those stories, and that’s the cool part that we’re excited to carry on.”

The restaurant will begin taking to-go orders in a few weeks, and we hope to have the restaurant officially open in January.

Mihm’s is also looking for more employees. If you are interested in applying, email mihmscg@gmail.com and submit a resume.