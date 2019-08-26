Beloved NEW Zoo giraffe passes away

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeastern Wisconsin (NEW) Zoo suffered the devastating loss of its beloved giraffe Hodari on Sunday, August 25th.

“It is with heavy hearts we bring you this sad news today: Hodari, our beloved male giraffe passed away yesterday,” Patricia Jelen, Operations Manager for NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, told members of the media Monday morning.

Zoo officials say Hodari passed away after a brief illness with a gastrointestinal issue that progressed rapidly over the weekend.

Although the Zoo Veterinarian and staff attended to him during his final hours, he could not be saved. He died peacefully on Sunday around noon.

His companion, Zuri, was able to spend time with him to say goodbye. Zuri was nearby and appears to be dealing well with her loss.

A necropsy was performed immediately and full results will be available in 3 to 4 weeks.

Hodari lived a healthy, happy life. At 15 years of age, he had been experiencing some signs of age-related issues. He was under treatment for arthritis for several years.

Although the oldest male giraffe on record lived to be 30 years old, the median life expectancy for those who survive their first year of life is 13.4 years.

Hodari formed strong bonds with the staff and volunteers who worked with him regularly. He also had a talent for developing close relationships with the guests who visited him frequently.

He will be greatly missed.

The Giraffe Feeding Experience will be closed Monday to allow Zuri some time to adjust, but she seems to be dealing well so far, and feedings will resume Tuesday.