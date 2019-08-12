Ben Folds and a Piano coming to the Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Meyer Theatre will welcome Ben Folds for a solo piano performance in October.

Folds, known for creating genre-bending music including pop albums with Ben Folds Five, solo albums, and collaborative records, recently released an album with a blend of pop songs.

His Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

Folds will perform Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m. as part of his new fall tour run.

The Meyer Theatre says Folds has performed for over a decade with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and currently serves as the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Folds additionally recently wrote his first book – A Dream About Lightning Bugs – which is described as a collection for interrelated essays and anecdotes about art, life, and music.

For five seasons, Folds appeared as a judge on “The Sing Off” and continues to appear in cameo roles on cable and network TV shows while also composing for film and TV.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 11 by clicking here, at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by phone at 800-895-0071.