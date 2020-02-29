Benefit held for kindergarten girl from Tri-County who was killed while waiting to board school bus

Shannon Kranz, Maryana’s mom, with Maryana’s two sisters Tara and Hannah.

BANCROFT, Wis. (WFRV) – A benefit for the kindergarten student from Tri-County, Plainfield, Maryana Kranz, that was killed on February 10 after being hit by a vehicle while waiting to board the school bus was held on Saturday at Ponderosa Pines, Bancroft.

Several attended the benefit that had over 130 raffle baskets, games for kids, bake sale, freezer sale, food, and face painting.

The funds raised from the event will go towards funeral expenses and a family fund for Maryana’s sisters, Tara and Hannah Kranz.